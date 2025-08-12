Tajikistan And Kyrgyzstan Approve Action Plan To Deepen Financial Cooperation
The agreement was finalized in Bishkek during a meeting between Tajikistan's First Deputy Minister of Finance, Yusuf Majidi, and Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Finance Ernst Kaldybaev, alongside senior representatives of Kyrgyzstan's State Financial Holding, State Development Bank, and Guarantee Fund.
Talks highlighted the exchange of practical experience in entrepreneurship support, infrastructure project implementation, and public finance management. Kyrgyz institutions also presented their institutional frameworks, credit guarantee mechanisms, and development financing strategies, setting the stage for closer cooperation in the coming years.
