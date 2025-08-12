Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tajikistan And Kyrgyzstan Approve Action Plan To Deepen Financial Cooperation

Tajikistan And Kyrgyzstan Approve Action Plan To Deepen Financial Cooperation


2025-08-12 05:11:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 12. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed on an Action Plan for the Implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation between their finance ministries for 2026–2028, Trend reports via Tajik Ministry of Finance.

The agreement was finalized in Bishkek during a meeting between Tajikistan's First Deputy Minister of Finance, Yusuf Majidi, and Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Finance Ernst Kaldybaev, alongside senior representatives of Kyrgyzstan's State Financial Holding, State Development Bank, and Guarantee Fund.

Talks highlighted the exchange of practical experience in entrepreneurship support, infrastructure project implementation, and public finance management. Kyrgyz institutions also presented their institutional frameworks, credit guarantee mechanisms, and development financing strategies, setting the stage for closer cooperation in the coming years.

MENAFN12082025000187011040ID1109916318

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search