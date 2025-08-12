In Memory Of Poet And Warrior Maksym“Dali” Kryvtsov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On 11 January 2024, Kyiv bade farewell to 33-year-old poet Maksym“Dali” Kryvtsov, a soldier of the 3rd Separate Special Operations Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav the Brave, who was killed in action in the Kupiansk sector.

The requiem service took place in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral. More than a thousand people came to pay their last respects to Maksym Kryvtsov: relatives, loved ones, friends, comrades-in-arms, volunteers, and concerned citizens. After the service, the funeral procession proceeded to Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti).

Ukrainian poet and civic activist Maksym Kryvtsov volunteered for the front as early as 2014, participating in the Anti-Terrorist Operation. At the outset of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, he joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was killed in action on 7 January 2024, two weeks before his birthday. The poet was laid to rest in his hometown of Rivne.

Kryvtsov's book Verses from an Embrasure (Virshi z biinytsi) was recognised by PEN Ukraine as one of the best Ukrainian books of 2023. Following his death, Ukrainians bought out the entire print run of the collection. The publishing house Nash Format announced an additional print run, with proceeds from sales directed to Kryvtsov's family and educational projects for the military.

Social media was abuzz with tributes to the Ukrainian poet and soldier.

Volunteer, sapper, and founder of the“Svoi” Сharity Аoundation Lesia Lytvynova was among the first to write about his death .

Reacting to the news, the soldier's mother, Nadiia Kryvtsova, recalled in a comment a line from one of her son's last poems :“My dearest son will grow through with violets... oh God.”

His fellow writer, renowned author Liubko Deresh, quoted lines from Kryvtsov's unfinished novel.

Renowned writer Oksana Zabuzhko described Maksym Kryvtsov as someone who“was destined to become one of the most compelling authors of the 'war generation'.”

Comrades-in-arms called him an excellent machine gunner and grenadier. Friends said he lived several lives at once - writing poetry, taking photographs, playing the guitar, working with children in camp, and adoring cats.

A year and a half has passed since the poet's death, yet he seems to live on through numerous artistic projects in his honour.

In Kyiv, a photo exhibition was held featuring the works of the fallen soldier and author of Verses from an Embrasure, Maksym“Dali” Kryvtsov.

The exhibition also took place in Lviv , where his poems were read aloud.

In Tokyo, an evening in memory of Maksym“Dali” Kryvtsov was held.

In the United States, Ostap Slyvynsky's Dictionary of War was published with a dedication to Maksym Kryvtsov.

In Greece, a collection of Maksym's poetry, Verses from an Embrasure, is set to be published

In the Netherlands, a photo exhibition of the Ukrainian defender Maksym“Dali” Kryvtsov was held.

In Lithuania, his poetry collection was released

A plant breeder from Dnipro dedicated a new violet variety to the memory of Maksym Kryvtsov.

Thus came true both the wish of his mother and the poetic prophecy of the warrior himself.“I dedicate my new violet variety RUD-DALI to the memory of Maksym Kryvtsov. Poet, Warrior (callsign 'Dali') - Kryvtsov Maksym. One of his poems ended with the words: And in the spring, I will bloom with violets... Eternal memory to the hero. Glory to Ukraine!” - reads a post by breeder Yevhen Rudnytskyi.

This, perhaps, is what is called“life after death” - or the mark on the world left by this still very young man, poet and warrior Maksym Kryvtsov.

Eternal glory to the hero!

Photos: Ukrinform and open sources.