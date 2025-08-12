168 Clashes On Frontline, Most Attacks In Pokrovsk And Novopavlivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 12.

Russian troops carried out 74 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 138 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians carried out 5,299 shelling attacks, including 105 with multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4,980 loitering munitions.

The Russian army carried out air strikes on the areas of Kaliivka in the Sumy region, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, Hryhorivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Prydniprovske and Antonivka in the Kherson region.

The aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas where personnel and equipment were concentrated, one unmanned aerial vehicle control center, and two artillery systems of the Russian invaders.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, 13 combat clashes took place. The Russian army carried out 11 air strikes, dropping a total of 23 guided bombs, and carried out 298 artillery strikes, including 26 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, six combat engagements with Russian invaders took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kolodiazne, and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were nine Russian attacks. Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, Zahryzove, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attacked 20 times. The invaders tried to advance near Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Serebrianka, and toward Druzheliubivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, and Yampil.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and toward Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five clashes were recorded in the areas of Stupochky, Stepanivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Bila Hora, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 48 Russian offensive actions in the areas of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Maiak, Dorozhnie, Nykanorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Promin, Udachne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Horikhove, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Defense Forces repelled 24 Russian attacks near the settlements of Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Myrne, and toward Ivanivka and Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops carried out two assaults in the Kamianske area and toward Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy made seven unsuccessful attempts to advance toward Ukrainian fortifications.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of Russian offensive forces forming.

According to Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to August 12, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,065,220 people, including 980 in the past 24 hours .