Online Bus Ticket Sales In Azerbaijan Double In First Seven Months

From January to July 2025, a total of 419,271 intercity and interregional bus tickets were purchased through Azerbaijan's official online ticketing platform“biletim”, Azernews reports, according to the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

This marks a twofold increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The share of tickets sold in advance has also risen significantly. While only 17.5% of tickets were bought in advance during the first seven months of 2024, this figure reached 32.4% in the same period of 2025. This trend reflects growing public trust in bus terminal services and a clear preference for online ticketing among passengers.

The“biletim” portal currently allows users to purchase tickets for 82 routes across 51 cities and districts. A total of 376 vehicles operating 330 trips have been integrated into the system. The online ticketing service is being gradually expanded to include all carriers and bus terminals operating in the country.

Citizens are encouraged to use the“biletim” platform for a more convenient and secure travel experience.

Notably, when booking tickets to liberated territories, Azerbaijani citizens automatically receive the necessary travel permits through the“biletim” website or mobile app.