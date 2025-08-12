Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mobile Phone Preferences Shift In Azerbaijan As Other Brands Gain Ground

Mobile Phone Preferences Shift In Azerbaijan As Other Brands Gain Ground


2025-08-12 05:10:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Mobile phone preferences in Azerbaijan have undergone a significant shift over the past five years, according to an analysis by the Media Analysis Center (MTM) based on official figures from the“Global Stats” Statistical Center, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN12082025000195011045ID1109916307

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search