403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Europe is unable to back Ukraine or negotiating peace
(MENAFN) According to recent analysis, European countries are currently unable to offer significant assistance to Ukraine, either in pushing for stronger negotiation terms or ensuring the enforcement of a ceasefire in the future.
Over the weekend, the US Vice President, J.D. Vance, expressed frustration on Fox News about American taxpayers’ funding for Ukraine, stating they were “sick” of supporting the conflict financially. He suggested that if European nations “care so much about this conflict,” they should “play a more direct role in funding this war yourself.”
The report highlighted that despite Europe’s steadfast diplomatic backing of Ukraine, the continent “lacks the strength to back Kiev” effectively during negotiations or in guaranteeing peace settlement terms. It referenced a previous initiative by the UK and France, known as the “coalition of the willing,” which aimed to deploy a European military contingent to monitor a ceasefire in Ukraine. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had set an ambitious goal of 64,000 troops, despite Russian opposition and warnings that such a presence could escalate tensions to a global conflict.
However, the goal appears “highly unlikely” to be met, with European defense ministers stating there is “no chance” of reaching that number and that even assembling 25,000 troops collectively “would be a push.”
“Russia has 800,000 [troops],” Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene told European officials earlier this year. “If we can’t even raise 64,000…that is weak.”
In January, Ukraine’s President Zelensky called for a foreign force comprising “at least 200,000 European peacekeepers” to serve as a “baseline for security.”
The report also noted that although European supporters have surpassed the US in total military aid to Ukraine—exceeding $78 billion compared to Washington’s \$70 billion—most of Ukraine’s advanced weapons continue to come from the United States.
Over the weekend, the US Vice President, J.D. Vance, expressed frustration on Fox News about American taxpayers’ funding for Ukraine, stating they were “sick” of supporting the conflict financially. He suggested that if European nations “care so much about this conflict,” they should “play a more direct role in funding this war yourself.”
The report highlighted that despite Europe’s steadfast diplomatic backing of Ukraine, the continent “lacks the strength to back Kiev” effectively during negotiations or in guaranteeing peace settlement terms. It referenced a previous initiative by the UK and France, known as the “coalition of the willing,” which aimed to deploy a European military contingent to monitor a ceasefire in Ukraine. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had set an ambitious goal of 64,000 troops, despite Russian opposition and warnings that such a presence could escalate tensions to a global conflict.
However, the goal appears “highly unlikely” to be met, with European defense ministers stating there is “no chance” of reaching that number and that even assembling 25,000 troops collectively “would be a push.”
“Russia has 800,000 [troops],” Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene told European officials earlier this year. “If we can’t even raise 64,000…that is weak.”
In January, Ukraine’s President Zelensky called for a foreign force comprising “at least 200,000 European peacekeepers” to serve as a “baseline for security.”
The report also noted that although European supporters have surpassed the US in total military aid to Ukraine—exceeding $78 billion compared to Washington’s \$70 billion—most of Ukraine’s advanced weapons continue to come from the United States.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment