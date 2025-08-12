Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 50 Cents To USD 69.31 Pb


2025-08-12 05:08:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 50 cents to USD 69.31 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to USD 69.81 pb last Friday, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In the global markets, Brent crude increased by four cents to USD 66.63 pb, while West Texas Intermediate also rose by eight cents to USD 63.96 pb. (end)
