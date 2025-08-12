403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 50 Cents To USD 69.31 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 50 cents to USD 69.31 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to USD 69.81 pb last Friday, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In the global markets, Brent crude increased by four cents to USD 66.63 pb, while West Texas Intermediate also rose by eight cents to USD 63.96 pb. (end)
km
In the global markets, Brent crude increased by four cents to USD 66.63 pb, while West Texas Intermediate also rose by eight cents to USD 63.96 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment