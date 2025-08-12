403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Somali FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received, on Tuesday at Bayan Palace, Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdisalam Abdi Ali, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and several other senior officials attended the meeting. (end)
