LG Felicitates 79 Cyclists Of BSF's 'Pedal For Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' Rally

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today felicitated the 79 Cyclists, who participated in the 'Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' rally, organised by Border Security Force.The Cycle rally was organised as a part of 79th Independence Day celebrations.

The Cyclists comprising 40 local youth and 39 BSF Personnel covered 79 KMs (BSF Campus Bandipora-Manasbal- Sumbal-Shalateng-Hyderpora- Bakshi Stadium- Frontier HQ, BSF Kashmir, Humhama) and celebrated the core ideal of our India's diversity, spirit of national unity and fostered a sense of common identity.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the country's first line of defence, BSF, for paying a befitting tribute to the brave soldiers and officers who have shown incredible valour, courage, and sacrifice to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation. He said the rally will also encourage the youth to join BSF, Army and Police Force.

“BSF's 'Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' rally passing through numerous towns and villages along the way inspired the young generation and reminded them about the vision of our founding fathers and their ideals of selfless service. It is a bounden duty of every citizen of J&K to pursue that path and build Jammu Kashmir of their dreams,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that all the cyclists are a living symbol of India's enduring tradition of courage. He said, the 79 kms symbolize the 79 years of India's independence, its journey in the last 79 years and each cyclist represents the true power of society, and every soldier embodies the nation's strength.

Read Also LG Manoj Sinha Flags Off Tiranga Yatra from Dal Lake At Tiranga Rally, LG Sinha Praises Security Forces For Avenging Pahalgam Attack

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one. The heart and soul of 140 crore Indians are united and we are a big family of 140 crore members. This spirit and bond of family must strengthen our unity. We must inculcate the spirit of 'Nation First' and every citizen must prioritize nation-building over personal interests,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the young generation and people from all sections of society to self-introspect and take a pledge to dedicate themselves to the goal of Viksit Jammu Kashmir and Viksit Bharat.

The Lieutenant Governor also urged the society to be cautious and vigilant against the divisive elements who are trying to disrupt peace and social harmony. He further called upon the enlightened citizens and civil society members to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, and encourage every family to be part of this Maha Yagya.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also paid tribute to the civilians who were martyred in the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam.

“Through Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor, we have avenged Pakistan's brutality. If the terrorist country Pakistan sheds the blood of our citizens, then it will have to pay a very heavy price,” he said.

IG BSF Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav; IG STC BSF Kashmir, Solomon Yash Kumar Minz; Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat; SSP Budgam Nikhil Borkar, other senior officials of BSF, civil and police administration, cyclists, and youth in large number were present at the felicitation ceremony.