Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice Of Trade For Primary Insiders
The Extraordinary General Meeting approved the issuance of independent subscription rights in the Company to each of Alexander Munch Thore, Chair of the Board (13,000,000 subscription rights) and Thomas Ramm, Board member (8,000,000 subscription rights). All issued subscription rights are granted for no consideration and shall have an exercise price of NOK 1.376 per share upon exercise.
The vesting schedule for the subscription rights shall be as follows: 40% of the subscription rights shall vest and become exercisable on the date of the 2026 Annual General Meeting, an additional 30% of the subscription rights shall vest and become exercisable after 24 months from the date of grant, while the remaining 30% of the subscription rights shall vest and become exercisable 36 months following the date of grant.
The subscription rights expire on 8 August 2030.
Please see the enclosed forms for further details about the transactions.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
