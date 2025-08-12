Rahul Gandhi Calls Supreme Court Ruling On Stray Dogs 'Cruel', Says 'Voiceless Souls Are Not Problem'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 12 August, slammed the Supreme Court's ruling on stray dogs as“cruel” and“shortsighted”, saying the voiceless are not problems to be erased. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the Supreme Court directive to remove all stray dogs was a step back from decades of humane policies on dogs.

Rahul Gandhi said,“The SC's directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy. These voiceless souls are not“problems” to be erased.”

“Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe - without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand,” the Congress MP said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and noted animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi called the order on stray dogs a“very strange judgment”, coming from someone who“is in anger” .

“It is not a doable order... This is a very strange judgment given by someone who is in anger. Angry judgments are never sensible,” Maneka Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

What was the Supreme Court's order?

On Monday, 11 August, the Supreme Court ordered authorities in Delhi to immediately begin removing stray dogs from all localities and relocating them to shelters, with the directive also applying to Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

The ruling drew criticism from animal rights organisations. On Monday, they protested in front of the India Gate in Delhi, and the police detained them during the protest.

The Animal Protection Organisation, PETA India's Advocacy AssociateShaurya Agrawal, said the Supreme Court order was“impractical and illogical” and would“create chaos and more problems.”

He said,“This particular order is impractical, illogical and according to the animal birth control rules, also illegal. The Delhi government had 24 years to implement these sterilisation programs, implement the ABC rules. Delhi has 10 lakh dogs, and only half of them are sterilised. Housing them in shelters is impractical. It is very difficult. This is going to create chaos and more problems.”