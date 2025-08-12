INDIA Bloc Doubles Down Protest Over 'Vote Chori', SIR-Mps Wear T-Shirt Featuring '124-Yr-Old' Minta Devi Voter

MENAFN - Live Mint) INDIA bloc MPs from different parties sharpened their attack on the Election Commission (EC) as they protested in the Parliament House complex on 12 August over 'vote chori', Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by wearing white t-shirts featuring a "124-year-old voter" Minta Devi who was named in Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's presentation on the alleged voter theft issue.

The t-shirts also read '124 Not Out' on the back.

Her alleged age is nine years more than Ethel Caterham, 115, the verified oldest person across the world.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TMC's Derek O'Brien, DMK's TR Baalu, NCP(SP)'s Supriya Sule,, including opposition MPs from DMK and Left parties took part in the protest and chanted slogans, seeking withdrawl of the SIR exercise.“Our Vote. Our Right. Our Fight”,“SIR - Silent Invisible Rigging” were written on banners which they held on the 15th day of the protest.

Congress' Manickam Tagore claimed that the EC under Rajeev Kumar and Gyanesh Kumar has become the BJP department. "Minta Devi is a first time voter and she is 124-years-old. The voters list carries her name as first time voter. We are wanting a discussion on such issues. How EC has become a party to the BJP. The voter list is full of such fraud," he stated.

MPs marched with "Stop SIR" and "vote chori" placards, as well as posters that claimed there was a collusion between the EC and the government.

What is Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls?

The ECI launched a SIR of the electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the upcoming legislative assembly elections. This process entails a comprehensive overhaul of the electoral list from the ground up. The revision began on June 25, 2025, with enumeration forms being distributed to all 80 million registered voters in Bihar. The exercise is set to be completed with the release of the updated final electoral roll by September 30, 2025.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 7 August made explosive claims regarding "voter theft" in a press briefing.

He said,“In the Mahadevapura assembly segment, the Congress received 1,15,586 votes, whereas the BJP garnered 2,29,632 votes. The Congress won all the Vidhan Sabhas except Mahadevapura, where the BJP swept and secured a victory margin of 1,14,046 votes. This seat significantly contributed to their election win, and the Lok Sabha result went in their favour on that seat. This discrepancy is a huge imbalance. So, we started examining the details and discovered that approximately 1,00,250 votes were stolen in the Mahadevapura assembly.”

