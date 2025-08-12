ISI-Backed Babbar Khalsa International Terror Network Busted, 5 Held: Punjab Police

MENAFN - Live Mint) Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed Babbar Khalsa International terror network with the arrest of five persons from Rajasthan.

One of the arrested accused was injured in an exchange of fire with police while being taken for recovery, police said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the terror module recently planned to attack a liquor store in SBS Nagar and was further tasked with carrying out such attacks on Independence Day.

Police recovered a hand grenade and a .30 bore pistol along with two live cartridges and two empty shells of .30 bore from their possession.

"In a major breakthrough against #Pakistan's ISI-backed terror network, Counter Intelligence, #Jalandhar, in a joint operation with @SBSNagarPolice busts a #BKI terror network operated by foreign-based handlers Mannu Agwan, Gopi Nawashehria and Zeeshan Akhtar on the directions of Pak-based BKI operative Harwinder Rinda," Yadav said in a post on X.

"Five operatives apprehended from Tonk & Jaipur districts of #Rajasthan and successfully averted further planned attacks," he said.

According to the DGP, the accused were receiving direct instructions from foreign-based Zeeshan Akhtar and Babbar Khalsa International mastermind Mannu Agwan, who is working in close coordination with Pakistan-based BKI operative Harwinder Rinda.

One of the arrested accused was injured in an exchange of fire with the police while being taken for recovery. He opened fire on the police and sustained injuries in retaliatory action. The injured is undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, SBS Nagar, said Yadav.

A case has been registered at Nawanshahr police station in SBS Nagar, he said.

