Gold Price Could Hit 2.5 Lakh Bad News For Gold Lovers

10 grams of gold used to cost just 30,000 rupees. By July 2025, it reached almost 1 lakh! That's a 200% increase in just six years. Can you believe it?

Gold prices are hitting new records daily. In Kolkata today, 24-carat gold is priced at 10,140 rupees per gram, down 88 rupees from yesterday. 10 grams cost 101,400 rupees, down 880 rupees. 100 grams cost 1,014,000 rupees, down 8,800 rupees.

What's behind the soaring gold prices? Experts point to global tensions like the Russia-Ukraine war and Iran-Israel conflict, along with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty.

Gold has become a safe haven for investors. In April 2025, 10 grams of gold on MCX hit a record high of 101,078 rupees.

Experts predict gold could reach 225,000 rupees per 10 grams in the next five years, according to Live Mint. From 2019 to 2025, gold prices rose 18% annually. If this continues, it could hit 2.5 lakh.

Another report suggests the gold market is entering a consolidation phase. Unless major events or international tensions occur, prices might stabilize.

China has invested 1% of its insurance sector's AUM in gold. Central banks are slowing down gold purchases. The future of gold prices remains to be seen.