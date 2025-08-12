Rajinikanth Coolie FDFS Tickets Hit ₹4,500 In Black Market, Fans Travel Across States

The advancements in the upcoming movie Coolie have set a huge frenzy among fans ahead of its First Day First Show (FDFS). The anticipation of the movie has left the ticket demand sky-high, especially in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu. Reports suggest that in some places, the black market prices of the highly hiked after opening show tickets have reached prices of ₹4,500, which is nearly ten times the regular price.

Rajinikanth Coolie FDFS Tickets Hit ₹4,500

Coolie has a thousand factors contributing to the buzz: Rajinikanth's cult status, mass-appeal movie vibe, trailers that have gone viral for all right reasons. The high-octane cinematic experience is rumored to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and could possibly see some high-octane action, dialogue that will have everybody whistling, and maybe even some surprise cameos from stars within the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Black Market Boom

While the official ticket price has been set at around ₹150 to ₹250 for a regular show in multiplexes and single-screen theaters, the morning opening-day tickets in popular theatres, such as Rohini, Kasi, and Vettri in Chennai, were sold out in a matter of minutes. With black marketers reported to be exploiting this scarcity, they are now saying tickets could go for somewhere between ₹2000 and ₹4500. The locals see a lot of desperate attempts by fans hunting for tickets or proudly posting their hard-earned booking on social media.

Fans Crossing Borders

The hype isn't only limited to Tamil Nadu; the legions of Rajinikanth in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala are making arrangements to travel to Chennai for the opening show. Reports indicate a high demand for bus and train tickets for travel on the night before the release while several fans are organizing group travel packages to catch Coolie in an overcrowded Tamil Nadu theater-a treat they refer to as "irreplaceable."

Police Warnings and Anti-Scalping Tackles

Chennai Police have given warnings toward ticket scalping and monitoring the illegal sales on the internet and near theaters with special teams. However, enforcing these assurances against the ticket sales is much more complex due to the cult status of the film. Authorities have warned fans to buy tickets only through authorized booking platforms to avoid scams and exorbitant rates.

For fans of Rajinikanth, FDFS is not just a screen show but a festival. From 4 a.m. fireworks to mammoth cut-outs to drum processions, the whole works. Select fans stated they were willing to pay a bit extra for the "once-in-a-lifetime" atmosphere that nothing else-theatre or OTT-would be able to replicate.

With Coolie around the corner, black market ticket prices have hit an all-time high in Chennai, displaying the undying spirit of Rajinikanth's fandom. Whether inside the densely packed theatres of Chennai or crossing state boundaries, nothing will stop these fans from taking a glimpse of Thalaivar on the big screen first, come what may.