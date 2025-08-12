Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Faces Temporary Suspension? Full Story
A gripping new teaser from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 hints at a dramatic temporary suspension, leaving both housemates and fans reeling. Intense clashes during a ranking task have escalated the chaos, triggering this unprecedented pause just after the first eviction. The teaser shows Bigg Boss announcing, 'There will not be any more communication from my end,' leaving housemates and fans in shock. Viewers are on the edge of their seats, buzzing with anticipation over what comes next in this high-voltage season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment