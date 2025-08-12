Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Faces Temporary Suspension? Full Story


2025-08-12 05:01:03
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A gripping new teaser from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 hints at a dramatic temporary suspension, leaving both housemates and fans reeling. Intense clashes during a ranking task have escalated the chaos, triggering this unprecedented pause just after the first eviction. The teaser shows Bigg Boss announcing, 'There will not be any more communication from my end,' leaving housemates and fans in shock. Viewers are on the edge of their seats, buzzing with anticipation over what comes next in this high-voltage season.

MENAFN12082025007385015968ID1109916201

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search