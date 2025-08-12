North East Pulse Lost Harvests Of Manipur: Conflict Turns Farmland Into No-Man's Land

Manipur's once-thriving paddy fields now lie barren, scarred by ethnic violence since May 3, 2023. A miles-long buffer zone has cut off Kuki and Meitei farmers from their land, halting rice cultivation, the state's lifeline. Thousands like Ngulsang in Chingphei village have lost their livelihoods, as fertile fields in conflict zones remain abandoned under constant security fears.

