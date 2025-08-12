Lok Sabha Extends Deadline For 'One Nation, One Election' Panel Report

New Delhi [India]: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday accepted a motion to extend the tenure for the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report on the 'One Nation, One Election Bill.' The extension will allow the committee to submit its findings by the first day of the last week of the Winter Session in 2025. The motion was moved by PP Chaudhary, Chairman of the One Nation, One Election Panel. He requested the House to allow the JPC more time to present the report on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. "That this House do extend time for the presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment ) Bill, 2024" upto the first day of the last week of the Winter Session, 2025".The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2024. The bills were sent to the Joint Committee of both Houses for further examination, today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that a three-member panel has been constituted to investigate allegations against High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. The members of the committee include Justice Amit Kumar, Justice Maninder Mohan Srivastava and B B Acharya, the Lok Sabha Speaker announced. Birla accepted the motion signed by 146 MPs for impeachment of Justice Yashwant Verma Supreme Court had on August 7, held that an in-house inquiry procedure which led to a recommendation to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, an Allahabad High Court judge in whose residential premises burnt currency was found after a fire, has legal sanction. The apex court dismissed a plea filed by Justice Varma challenging the in-house inquiry panel's report, and the former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna's recommendation to initiate impeachment proceedings against him in the case of the fire incident that led to recovery of burnt unaccounted cash at his official residence in the national capital, when he was a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court.

MENAFN12082025007385015968ID1109916195