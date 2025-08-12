Trying To Lose Weight? Avoid These Fruits In Your Diet

While fruits are generally healthy, some are high in sugar and calories, which can slow weight loss. Here's a list of fruits you may want to limit or avoid.

Fruits are undoubtedly good for health, packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. However, some fruits are naturally high in sugar. If you're trying to lose weight, avoid overly sweet fruits due to their high calorie content. This article lists fruits to avoid for weight loss.

Bananas are readily available but high in both nutrients and sugar. One large banana contains over 150 calories and over 30 grams of carbohydrates.

Mangoes are delicious, but their high sugar and calorie content make them unsuitable for weight loss and those with diabetes.

Cherries, though small, are high in sugar. Limit or avoid them during weight loss. Opt for lower-sugar berries like strawberries, rich in antioxidants.

Jackfruit's sweetness comes with high calories, making it unsuitable for weight loss. 100 grams of jackfruit contains about 100 calories and 24 grams of carbohydrates.

Sapota's sweetness and high calories make it unsuitable for weight loss, but good for weight gain if consumed in moderation (1-2 per day).

Avocado, though not sweet, is high in calories. Eat it whole instead of in smoothies to manage calorie intake.