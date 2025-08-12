Priyanka Chopra To Make Comeback To Indian Films With SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Project

With a net worth of nearly 1000 crores, 20 crore earrings, a luxurious house in the US, find out who this heroine living like a queen is! Who is this beauty coming to the audience with a multi-crore project in Tollywood?

Many heroines come to the industry from modeling and fashion shows. Whether Miss India or Miss Universe, they become heroines later. Many of the current heroines in Bollywood are like that. Similarly, the heroine who started her journey with the Miss World crown and became one of the prominent faces in Indian cinema ruled the industry. This beauty, who has done wonders in Bollywood and Hollywood, is currently doing a huge project in Tollywood. Who is that heroine? None other than the global beauty Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka, who started her journey as a model by winning the Miss World crown in 2000, has now become an international celebrity. This former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra, who has established a special place for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood, has now set her sights on Tollywood. Priyanka, who started her career with a South Indian film, is now going to shake Pan India with the same South Indian cinema. Priyanka Chopra, who entered the film industry in 2002 with the Tamil film "Thamizhan", did not look back at South Indian cinema after that. She immediately jumped to Bollywood. The film that gave her a break in Bollywood was 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'. Released in 2003, this film starred Sunny Deol and Preety Zinta. After that, Priyanka Chopra impressed the audience with blockbuster hits like Bluffmaster, Don, Fashion, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, and Mary Kom.Priyanka Chopra, who rose to stardom in Hindi films, has an unparalleled image in Bollywood, along with some controversies. Priyanka also criticizes in her own style. In this order, Priyanka looked towards Hollywood. She immediately started efforts there. She gained international recognition through the Hollywood series 'Quantico' while doing some series in America. She also acted in some Hollywood films. In 2018, Priyanka fell in love with and married famous pop singer and actor Nick Jonas. After that, she settled in Hollywood. She currently lives in Los Angeles with their daughter Malti Marie.Priyanka Chopra has amassed crores through films. It is also known that she has invested in various businesses. She has a lot of assets in India. Not only that, Priyanka recently sold some plots she owned in Mumbai, India. It is known that she has built a new luxury house worth 100 crores in Los Angeles. Not only that, Priyanka Chopra spends crores on her fashion. She is always on trend with her fashion choices. Once, the 50-carat diamond earrings she wore were worth 21.75 crores, and another time, she wore a gown worth 72 crores. The diamond ring she wore during her engagement with Nick in 2018 was worth 2.1 crores. There have also been occasions when Priyanka wore clothes worth 45 lakhs.Even though she has reduced Bollywood films, her brand value has not decreased anywhere. She is earning crores by doing web series in Hollywood. It is known that she is taking a remuneration of up to 30 crores per film. Not only that, she is the brand ambassador for some projects. Priyanka Chopra, who is raking in crores through brands, is known to have accumulated a lot through other sources of income. According to some estimates, Priyanka Chopra's net worth is said to be over 1000 crores. The last Bollywood film she acted in, 'The White Tiger', was released in 2021. Priyanka Chopra leads a luxurious life with luxury cars, bungalows, and jewelry.After going to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra stopped acting in Indian films. Except for one or two films occasionally, she mostly stays in America. However, she is currently acting in a Tollywood film. Priyanka Chopra is playing the heroine in the Pan India film being made in the combination of Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Jakkanna brought Priyanka, who went from Bollywood to Hollywood, to Tollywood. Everyone is waiting to see how Priyanka Chopra's role will be in this film, which is being made as an action-adventure movie. Fans are saying that her choice as Mahesh Babu's pair is perfect.