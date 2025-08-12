IDF Says Hamas's 'Starvation Campaign In Gaza' Claims False, Cites Misuse Of Images And Data

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) review has rejected the Gaza famine claims. IDF said that Hamas's claims of a 'starvation campaign' in Gaza are false. In a series of posts on X, the IDF said an in-depth review found that many reported malnutrition deaths were linked to severe pre-existing medical conditions and not to hunger caused by the war. The IDF accused Hamas of using misleading photos and data to damage Israel's image and gain political advantage. Gaza's Ministry of Health claims over 133 people died from malnutrition in July alone but has not released the names of the victims. The IDF review confirmed only a few of these cases.

❗️🧵EXPOSED: Hamas' "Starvation Campaign" has been debunked by an in-depth IDF review. Misleading publication of malnutrition data & images of patients with pre-existing conditions have been used to discredit Israel and achieve political gains. Gaza's Ministry of Health claims... twitter/MVIuQEU0az

- Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 12, 2025

Examples cited in review

The IDF highlighted several cases in its findings. One involved four-year-old Abdullah Hanu Muhammad Abu Zarqa, who had a genetic disease causing deficiencies and osteoporosis. IDF report said that Abdullah Hanu Muhammad Abu Zarqa received medical treatment in East Jerusalem four months before the war. Another case was 27-year-old Karam Khaled Mustafa al-Jamal, who had lifelong muscular dystrophy and partial paralysis. Both, the IDF said, died from their medical conditions, not starvation. The review concluded that there are no signs of widespread famine in Gaza. The IDF said its unit COGAT would continue to work with the international community to improve humanitarian aid delivery.

Deaths during aid airdrops

Meanwhile, Gaza officials said that a 14-year-old boy, Muhannad Eid, died after being hit by an aid package during an airdrop. His brother called the aid drops 'an aerial humiliation' and demanded international protection. With this death, Gaza authorities say 23 people have been killed during aid drops since the Israel-Hamas war began. Officials in Gaza have repeatedly asked for aid to be sent safely through land crossings, saying air deliveries are dangerous and inadequate.

Netanyahu denies famine in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also rejected claims of famine. Speaking at a press conference, he said there is 'deprivation' in Gaza but no starvation policy. 'No one in Gaza would have survived after two years of war' if Israel had such a policy, he said. Netanyahu defended his new plan for a military offensive in Gaza, saying Israel must 'finish the job' and defeat Hamas to free the remaining hostages. Israel believes 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with about 20 still alive.

Global reaction to new offensive plan

Netanyahu's plan has drawn criticism at home and abroad. The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss it. The United States said Israel has the right to defend itself, but several other Western nations and UN officials warned that the offensive could worsen Gaza's humanitarian crisis. "This is no longer a looming hunger crisis, this is starvation, pure and simple," said UN humanitarian coordination official Ramesh Rajasingham.