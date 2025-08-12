Indian Markets Rangebound, But SEBI Analysts Flag 3 Stocks With Bullish Technical Signals
Indian equity markets remain stuck in a tight range as a lack of directional triggers keeps the sentiment subdued. But SEBI-registered analysts have flagged a few stocks with breakout potential ahead.
Let's take a look at their stock recommendations:
Sai Life Sciences
Analyst Palak Jain has flagged Sai Life Sciences as the stock has broken out above a significant resistance level, indicating a potential upward trend.
Its technical chart shows a channel formation, suggesting a potential continuation of the uptrend. And the surging trading volumes support the breakout and indicate a strong investor interest in the stock.
Analyst Varunkumar Patel too shared a buy call on Sai Life. He recommended entering at ₹895-₹900, with a stop loss of ₹795 for a target price of ₹1,049 over a one-month timeframe.
Alpex Solar
Jain's second pick is Alpex Solar as technicals suggest potential for further gains. She recommended buying with a target price of ₹1,400-₹1,450, and a stop loss of ₹1,275.
The stock has seen a decisive breakout above a significant resistance level, accompanied by a good volume buildup, indicating a potential upward trend.
She believes that the company's growth prospects in the solar energy sector, driven by increasing demand for renewable energy sources, could be a key driver of its stock performance.
Indian Bank
And analyst Vinay Taparia flagged a breakout in Indian Bank, with the stock trading at an all-time high. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands near 70.
He predicts an upside till ₹750 in the short term, but a close below ₹640 negates this view.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
