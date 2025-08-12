PSG Sign Illia Zabarnyi As First Ukrainian Player In Club History

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, Aug 12 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Ukrainian international Illia Zabarnyi, with the 22-year-old central defender becoming the first Ukrainian to represent the French champions.

Zabarnyi, who will wear the number six shirt, joins the club from AFC Bournemouth for a reported fee of 63 million euros.

“I'm very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, the best club in the world, with the best project. I am here to give everything I have on the pitch and I'm looking forward to making my debut and meeting the fans,” said Zabarnyi.

Zabarnyi developed through Dynamo Kyiv's academy, coached by former internationals Serhiy Bezhenar and Artem Yashkin. He made his professional debut in 2020 and quickly earned Champions League experience, facing sides like Juventus and Barcelona. Known for his composure, aerial dominance, and ability to read the game, Zabarnyi played a key role in Dynamo's domestic success, winning the league, cup and Super Cup.

Zabarnyi moved to the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth in January 2023. Despite a mid-season start, he quickly became a cornerstone of the Cherries' defence. In the 2023–24 campaign, he made 37 league appearances and was named the club's Player of the Season by fans. His performances were instrumental in Bournemouth achieving a historic ninth-place finish and a club-record points total.

On the international stage, Zabarnyi debuted for Ukraine's senior team at 18, in a friendly against France at the Stade de France. He was part of Ukraine's squad at UEFA EURO 2020 - helping them to the quarter-finals - and featured in all three group matches at EURO 2024. With 49 caps and three goals, he is a key figure in Ukraine's defence.

“We're delighted to continue the strengthening of our squad with the signature of Illia Zabarnyi. Illia is a talented international player and a great professional. He will make a major contribution to everything that we are building long-term at Paris Saint-Germain,” said Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG President.