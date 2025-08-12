GCC Residential Real Estate Market Size To Hit USD 147.77 Billion By 2033: Trends & Forecast

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The GCC residential real estate market size was valued at USD 73.31 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 147.77 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.50% from 2025-2033. The GCC residential real estate market is booming, driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, and government investments in infrastructure, with a projected CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2033.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 73.31 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 147.77 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.50%

Growing demand for sustainable, smart homes and mixed-use developments shapes the GCC residential real estate market.

Urbanization, population growth, government initiatives, and foreign investment fuel the GCC residential real estate market expansion. Multi-family housing dominates due to rising urban density and expatriate demand.

How Is AI Transforming the Residential Real Estate Market in GCC?



AI boosts property search efficiency, with platforms like Tripler using algorithms to match buyers to homes, saving time and increasing conversions by 20%.

Kaizen AI optimizes designs, cutting costs by 15.4% for developers like Godrej, while reducing 712 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Government-backed smart city projects in Dubai and Riyadh leverage AI for urban planning, enhancing residential project efficiency by 10-15%.

AI-driven dynamic pricing adjusts apartment rates based on 20 variables, maximizing developer profits by up to 10% in GCC markets. Companies like Kaizen AI report $5.4 billion in value creation, optimizing 150+ projects across Dubai, Riyadh, and Muscat.

GCC Residential Real Estate Market Trends and Drivers



Urbanization and Population Growth: Rapid urban growth and a 52% expatriate population drive demand for diverse housing options.

Government Initiatives: Vision 2030 and Digital Cities spur infrastructure investments, boosting high-quality residential developments.

Digital Transformation: AI, IoT, virtual tours, and blockchain enhance buyer engagement, transparency, and transaction efficiency.

Sustainability Focus: Eco-friendly designs, green certifications, and solar communities align with consumer and environmental goals. Diversified Offerings: Affordable housing, luxury villas, and mixed-use developments cater to varied demographics, ensuring inclusivity.

GCC Residential Real Estate Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Type:



Apartments and Condominiums Villas and Landed Houses

Analysis by Country:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in GCC Residential Real Estate Market



February 2025: Dubai's real estate market sees a 44% year-over-year surge in tokenized property sales using the XRP Ledger via Prypco Mint's $RICH tokens, with 6% month-over-month growth, signaling a shift toward blockchain-based transactions for faster, transparent deals.

July 2025: Dubai Land Department partners with Second Century Ventures to launch the REACH Middle East accelerator, providing up to $250,000 in seed capital to 10 startups focused on AI, IoT, and blockchain to enhance real estate efficiency and sustainability. November 2024: Azad Properties in Jeddah adopts Yardi Technology to streamline operations, boosting efficiency in property management and tenant services through cloud-based PropTech solutions.

