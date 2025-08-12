403
Strong Earthquake Strikes Türkiye, Leaving One Civilian Dead
(MENAFN) Search and rescue operations have concluded following a building collapse triggered by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in the Sindirgi district of Balikesir province, Türkiye, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed, according to a news agency.
Despite efforts to save all trapped individuals, one of the four people recovered from the rubble did not survive, Minister Yerlikaya stated. In his official update, he also reported that 16 buildings were destroyed in the affected area, with only four classified as residential structures. Currently, 29 injured victims are receiving medical care in local hospitals.
An investigation to assess the full extent of the damage is scheduled to commence early in the morning, Yerlikaya added.
At 23:41 (GMT+4), five individuals had been rescued from the collapsed building, including one victim who was extracted later during ongoing search efforts and promptly transported by ambulance for treatment, the news agency reported. Earlier, four survivors were also pulled from the debris as rescue teams worked tirelessly.
The quake’s epicenter was recorded at an 11-kilometer depth, according to the Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) of the Turkish Interior Ministry, which initially reported no casualties or damage in preliminary assessments.
The situation remains critical as authorities continue to monitor and respond to the aftermath of this seismic event.
