UN Chief Denounces Israel’s Killing of Six Palestinian Journalists
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly denounced the murder of six Palestinian journalists killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Sunday, according to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, who briefed reporters on Monday.
"These latest killings highlight the extreme risks journalists continue to face when covering this ongoing war," Dujarric said during the daily press briefing.
Guterres is calling for an independent and impartial probe into the fatal incident, Dujarric added.
Since the conflict erupted, at least 242 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza, the spokesperson reported.
Restating the UN’s position, Dujarric emphasized that the secretary-general stresses the importance of respecting and protecting journalists and media workers, ensuring they can carry out their responsibilities without intimidation or threat.
