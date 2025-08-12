CNC Investors Have Opportunity To Join Centene Corporation Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Centene Corporation ("Centene" or "the Company") (NYSE: CNC ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Centene is the subject of a Seeking Alpha report published on July 2, 2025. According to the report, the Company's shares "traded lower on Wednesday after the company withdrew its 2025 earnings guidance, citing a higher-than-anticipated cost trend attributed to its Medicaid enrollees and an unexpected underperformance in its Affordable Care Act plans business." The Company claimed that its "Medicaid business has experienced a step-up in medical cost trend in the same areas previously identified by the Company: behavioral health, home health, and high-cost drugs." Based on this news, shares of Centene fell by more than 39.5% in intraday trading on the same day.

