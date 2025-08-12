403
S&P 500 starts the week with a slight pullback amid inflation expectations
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) On Monday, August 11, 2025, the S&P 500 opened the week with a slight pullback, reaching the 6,390-point area, reflecting investor caution in a period marked by anticipation of key economic data and significant geopolitical developments. Attention is focused on Ju’y’s inflation figures, which could directly influence the Federal Res’rve’s next rate decision.
Market projections indicate that the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) will show a 0.3% monthly increase and a 3.0% annual rise. A result in line with these estimates could strengthen the case for a rate cut in September, especially after July’s weak jobs report and downward revisions to May and June data.
In recent months, inflation has shown signs of easing. In June, the headline CPI grew 0.3% month-over-month and 2.7% year-over-year, while the core CPI rose 0.2% monthly and 2.9% annually. In May, the core index increased just 0.1% month-over-month and 2.8% year-over-year, levels not seen since 2021. These figures reinforce the perception that price pressures are gradually receding.
The week’s economic agenda will be intense. On Thursday, the Producer Price Index (PPI) will be released, providing insight into inflationary pressures from the production side. On Friday, retail sales data and the consumer sentiment index will be released, key indicators for measuring household spending strength and confidence.
Internationally, August 12 marks the deadline for the United States and China to reach a tariff truce, which could ease trade tensions if an agreement is achieved. On August 15, Donald Trump will meet with Vladimir Putin in Alaska to explore diplomatic avenues for ending the war in Ukraine. This conflict has had a significant impact on energy markets and the global economy.
Although inflation remains below its 2022 peaks, uncertainty persists over its path in the second half of the year. Some analysts predict that the core CPI could edge higher and surpass 3% by the end of 2025, maintaining pressure on the Federal Reserve to strike a balance between economic growth and price stability.
In this context, investors remain cautious, assessing the combined impact of monetary policy, economic data, and geopolitical developments. The market’s direction in the coming weeks will depend on the U.S. econo’y’s ability to sustain growth while moderating inflation, as well as the outcome of key international events.
In conclusion, the S&P 500’s slight pullback reflects a market in strategic pause, with inflation expectations and global tensions setting the pace. The combination of cooling economic signals and external risks keeps caution as the prevailing strategy, as investors await decisions that could reshape the outlook for the remainder of the year."
