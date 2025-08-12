403
Industrial Production Loses Momentum in Mexico: Outlook Remains Complicated
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) Industrial production in Mexico surprised on the downside in June, with a monthly contraction of 0.1%, well below the market consensus that anticipated a 0.3% increase. The weakness was concentrated in mining, construction, and public services and was partially offset by a slight upturn of 0.3% in manufacturing production.
The data confirms the fragility of the economy, as sectors such as mining have now accumulated at least five months of consecutive declines in annualized terms, reflecting the deterioration in oil production.
Looking ahead, the balance of risks remains tilted to the downside. Economic growth faces an adverse scenario, with the Sheinbaum administration forced to initiate a fiscal consolidation process that will limit public investment. In addition, cost pressures, high interest rates, anemic business confidence, and trade frictions with the United States persist.
• Analysis by Felipe Barragán, Expert Research Strategist - Pepperstone
