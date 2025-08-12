403
Nissan Formula E Team confirms Rowland and Nato for Season 12
(MENAFN- Edelman) YOKOHAMA, Japan (August 12, 2025) – Nissan Formula E Team is delighted to confirm that its driver line-up for the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will remain unchanged, with Oliver Rowland and Norman Nato continuing to race with the team.
Following a strong Season 11 which saw Nissan Formula E Team take third in the Teams’ Championship, its best result since the Japanese automaker fully took over, the outfit is looking to continue its ascending trajectory next season. The team is maintaining a consistent line-up, thus allowing the drivers to build on the positive work completed both on and off-track during the 2024/25 campaign and to keep pushing together in the same direction.
Current Formula E World Champion Oliver Rowland will continue with the team for a sixth season as part of a multi-year deal and after a superb campaign, which saw him secure the Drivers’ Championship with three pole positions and seven podiums, including four victories. The British driver made his full-time series debut with the Japanese outfit in Season 5, which was also Nissan’s first in Formula E, and raced with the team for three years. Returning ahead of Season 10, Rowland hit the ground running with a strong campaign, before earning his maiden world title in Season 11.
Norman Nato, who tackles his third season with Nissan Formula E Team, will continue to race alongside Rowland. A race winner in the series, the French driver first joined the squad in Season 9, where he was a regular points scorer, also taking the team’s first podium under full Nissan ownership in Rome. He returned after a year away to team up with Rowland, showing consistent speed on track and claiming pole position in Miami.
Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team: “Following a very successful season, we’ve decided to maintain our driver line-up for Season 12. We’re keen to consolidate our operations as we look to further improve on the work carried out both on and off-track since we took full control of our operations in the sport. I am sure that the stability and consistency that we’ve built with both Oli and Norman will help us continue our remarkable progression and fight for all three championships again next season.”
Oliver Rowland, driver, Nissan Formula E Team: “I’m thrilled to sign with Nissan Formula E Team on a multi-year deal, in what will be my sixth season with the squad. What we’ve managed to achieve following my return in 2023/24 has been remarkable. Since I came to Formula E, the team has felt like my home, and I have a high level of trust with them as well as plenty of support. The aim for Season 12 is to replicate and improve on what we did last campaign, but we know how hard we need to work in the off-season to achieve the best results possible.”
Norman Nato, driver, Nissan Formula E Team: “I’m delighted to continue with Nissan Formula E Team for another season as it was always the target to extend my stay here. It’ll be my third campaign with the team and my second consecutive one, which gives me a lot of confidence moving forward. I still have plenty of areas to improve on, but I’m not starting from scratch this year so I can use factors I’ve learned in Season 11 to help me in the future. I’m sure Oli will perform at a very high level again and I’m positive that together we can fight for the Teams’ Championship.”
