Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

"Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, CEO of NRC, on International Youth Day"


2025-08-12 04:38:22
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 12 August 2025: “Today, we celebrate the energy and creativity of young people and recognise them as the driving force behind future progress. They are the heartbeat of our nation, able to turn challenges into opportunities and shape a brighter, more sustainable future.
In light of the rapid developments in the fields of technology and innovation, the need to invest in young minds is increasing. The future depends on equipping them with the knowledge, skills and confidence to lead change in every field. At NRC, we are committed to helping our young professionals grow by providing them with the support and environment they need to deliver rehabilitation and treatment services at the highest standards.
This commitment reflects the vision of our leadership, which places youth empowerment at the heart of national priorities. We are proud to contribute to an ambitious ecosystem that develops talent, inspires innovation and encourages young people to take an active role in building the UAE’s future, strengthening our position as one of the world’s most innovative and sustainable nations."

MENAFN12082025004038001067ID1109916093

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search