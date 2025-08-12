US Photonics Market Trends And Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Intel, Neophotonics, Infinera, Molex, Hamamatsu, IPG, Vescent, Photonic Systems, Thorlabs, And NEC
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$142.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$221.33 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Photonics Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Application
6.3 By End User
6.4 By States
7. Type
7.1 LED
7.1.1 Market Analysis
7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
7.2 Lasers, Detectors, Sensors and Imaging Devices
7.3 Optical Communication Systems and Components
7.4 Others
8. Application
8.1 Surveying and Detection
8.1.1 Market Analysis
8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.2 Production Technology
8.3 Data Communication
8.4 Image Capture and Display
8.5 Medical Technology
8.6 Lighting
8.7 Others
9. End User
9.1 Building Construction
9.1.1 Market Analysis
9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.2 Media, Broadcasting and Telecommunication
9.3 Consumer Electronics
9.4 Medical
9.5 Safety and Defense
9.6 Industrial
10. Top 10 States
10.1 California
10.1.1 Market Analysis
10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2 Texas
10.3 New York
10.4 Florida
10.5 Illinois
10.6 Pennsylvania
10.7 Ohio
10.8 Georgia
10.9 Washington
10.10 New Jersey
10.11 Rest of United States
11. Value Chain Analysis
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Competition
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threats
14. Pricing Benchmark Analysis
14.1 Intel Corporation
14.2 Neophotonics Corporation (lumentum Holdings)
14.3 Infinera Corporation
14.4 Molex Inc.
14.5 Hamamatsu Photonics KK
14.6 IPG Photonics
14.7 Vescent Photonics LLC
14.8 Photonic Systems Inc.
14.9 Thorlabs Inc.
14.10 NEC Corporation
15. Key Players Analysis
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
U.S. Photonics Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment