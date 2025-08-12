'It's A Dream Come True': Chelsea's Caicedo Looking Forward To UCL Nights At Stamford Bridge

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Chelsea's Moises Caicedo is looking forward to fulfilling his dream when the Blues begin their UEFA Champions League campaign and is excited to be on the global footballing stage.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined on an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with a club option of a further year, for a British record transfer fee of 115 million pounds from Brighton.

A true midfield all-rounder with a wide range of skills, albeit usually operating in a deeper role shielding the defence and starting attacks, Caicedo has lived up to the price tag and has established himself to be one of the Premier League and European football's most promising talents.

“It's a dream come true, and I am looking forward to it. It's an amazing feeling when you are watching on TV. You can feel it is different. Everybody in the whole world is watching you. It's another level, and now we are there, we want to do really well,” said Caicedo to Chelsea's media team.

Last season could not have finished any better for Caicedo. He was voted the Chelsea Player of the Year and the Chelsea Players' Player of the Year and then crowned the campaign by getting his hands on two pieces of silverware.

The 23-year-old scored in the Conference League final and was named the third-best player at the Club World Cup-winning campaign.

"For sure I am going to try and play even better than last season. I have hunger for more. I have always said I don't have limits; the sky is the limit. I am going to work hard to keep achieving a lot of things for this amazing club.

"I just want to start the season really well. For sure, it will be an incredible and tough season also, because we know the Premier League is always tough, but we are going to do well,' he added.

When he went back home to Ecuador, Caicedo was mobbed by his compatriots, proud at witnessing one of their own make such an impact on the global stage. The midfielder reflected on the impact he is making in his country.

“People stopped me in the street, it was crazy, they were happy to see me, I could see on their faces. It was incredible seeing my country and how happy people were watching me win the Club World Cup. My family also are proud of me, and I enjoyed being there a lot,” Caicedo revealed.