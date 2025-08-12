403
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to Host First Basketball Without Borders Camp in East Africa
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, August 11, 2025/ -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) () and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) today announced that the 21st Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp will be held at Petit Stade in Kigali, Rwanda, from Saturday, August 23 – Tuesday, August 26, marking the first time that the NBA and FI’A’s global basketball development and community outreach program will be held in East Africa after previous editions in Angola, Egypt, Senegal and South Africa.
BWB Africa 2025 will bring together 60 of the top male and female players ages 18 and under from across Africa to learn directly from current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches and compete alongside their peers from across the contin nt. The campers and coaches, who will be announced prior to the camp, will also take part in life-skills, leadership development and social responsibility programming.
“Basketball Without Borders plays a pivotal ’ole in the region’s basketball development, providing top young talent with access to elite coaching and valuable g”owth opportunities,” said FIBA Head of Players Un t“ Kimberley Gaucher. “Hosting this edition in Rwanda is particularly significant, as the country has established a strong footprint in African basketball over recent years, h’ving hosted a FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Pre-Qualifying tournament last year, celebrated four Basketball Africa League Playoffs and Finals from 2021-2024, and als’ as host f’r both the boys’ and girls’ FIBA U-16 AfroBasket tournaments and a Regional Youth Camp this year, further underscoring its growi”g prominence on the continent.”
BWB Africa 2025 will be supported by Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear.
BWB has reached more than 4,600 participants from 144 countries and territories since 2001, with 142 former campers drafted into the NBA a d WNBA or signed as free agents. Fourteen former BWB Africa campers have been drafted into the NBA and WNBA since the first BWB Africa camp in 2003, including 2023 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), 2019 NBA champion Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012) and 2025 No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach (Phoenix Suns; South Sudan; ties to Uganda; BWB Africa 2023). Seventy-two former BWB Africa campers have been featured on Basketball Africa League rosters over the league’s first five seasons.
