PUBG MOBILE’S CONTENT CREATOR INITIATIVE, THE NEXT STAR GLOBAL CREATOR RECRUITMENT PROGRAM, LAUNCHES GLOBALLY WITH OVER $6 MILLION ANNUAL PRIZE POOL
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Duba– – August 12, 2025 –/b>– PUBG MOBILE, one of the’world’s most popular mobile games, is excited to announce the global launch of its official content creator initiative, the Next Star Global Creator Recruitment program. Ushering in a new era for creator talent across eight major regions, the program offers an annual prize pool of over $6 million and exclusive in-game rewards, with no minimum follower requirements, allowing aspiring creators of all sizes to spotlight their talent and shape the future of PUBG MOBILE.
The Next Star Global Creator Recruitment initiative is designed for creators who want to showcase their passion for PUBG MOBILE and has already supported thousands of creators with over $3.5 million dollars worth of support across selected regions since its launch in 2021. This commitment will continue to provide tools, funding, and exposure to help spearhead successful influencer careers. Now, the program expands globally, welcoming creators from MENA, Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Latin America, and Africa, giving more players the chance to become a vital part of the PUBG MOBILE content ecosystem.
Participants gain access to exclusive in-game rewards, such as special titles, beta access, and official exposure both in and out of the game, while gaining opportunities to collaborate and showcase their creativity on a global stage. To qualify, creators can join without any follower requirements as long as they have published two PUBG MOBILE videos in the last three months, agree to the Code of Conduct, and fulfill region-specific requirements. Alongside an annual prize pool of over $6 million, the program offers official annual awards to top creators, recognising standout contributions across all eight regions.
