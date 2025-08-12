Virology And Bacteriology Business Analysis Report 2025 Market To Reach $2.7 Billion By 2030 - Biopharmaceutical Pipeline Diversification Spurs Demand For Dual-Discipline Expertise And Platforms
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|279
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2024
|2.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|2.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Virology and Bacteriology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Emergence of Zoonotic Diseases Throws the Spotlight on Integrated Virology-Bacteriology Surveillance Rise in Antimicrobial Resistance Strengthens the Strategic Urgency for Next-Gen Bacteriological Solutions Here`s How Genomic Surveillance Technologies Are Redefining Pathogen Detection and Tracking Advances in Synthetic Biology Propel Innovation in Viral and Bacterial Vector Engineering Widening Pipeline of Vaccine Candidates Expands the Role of Virology and Bacteriology in Preventive Medicine Decentralized Diagnostics Push Demand for Rapid, Field-Deployable Virology and Bacteriology Test Platforms Here`s the Story: How Climate Change Is Shifting the Geographic Spread of Viral and Bacterial Pathogens Adoption of AI and Bioinformatics Accelerates Pathogen Identification and Outbreak Modeling Surge in Government Preparedness Funding Enhances Global Research Capacity in Pathogen Biology Precision Therapeutics Fuel Targeted Interventions in Drug-Resistant Bacterial Infections and Emerging Viruses Biopharmaceutical Pipeline Diversification Spurs Demand for Dual-Discipline Expertise and Platforms
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS | Some of the 36 Companies Featured in This Virology and Bacteriology Market Report
- Abbott Laboratories Agilent Technologies Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company bioMerieux S.A. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Bruker Corporation Cepheid (Danaher) Charles River Laboratories F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Hologic, Inc. Illumina, Inc. Lonza Group AG Merck KGaA PerkinElmer, Inc. QIAGEN N.V. QuidelOrtho Corporation Shimadzu Corporation Sysmex Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ZEISS Group
Attachment
-
Virology and Bacteriology Market
