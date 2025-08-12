US Corporate Wellness Market Analysis Report 2025-2029 US Firms Drive Wellness With Trendy Virtual And Onsite Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The US corporate wellness market is projected to expand by USD 8.9 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a 10% CAGR. Key growth drivers include rising healthcare costs, employee productivity demands, and enhanced wellness solutions. The report offers comprehensive market analysis, vendor insights, and emerging trends.

The corporate wellness market in the US is projected to expand by USD 8.9 billion between 2024 and 2029, with an accelerating compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% in this period. This comprehensive report furnishes a holistic analysis of the market, encompassing size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis across approximately 25 vendors.

The analysis includes cutting-edge insights into the current market scenario and the latest developments and trends. A significant driver is the increasing necessity to mitigate rising healthcare costs, alongside the strengthening demand for enhanced employee productivity and innovative corporate wellness solutions in the US.

A key market growth factor identified is the adoption of wearable technology, complemented by increasing strategic collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and the emerging demand for personalized solutions. These factors are expected to stimulate substantial market demand in the coming years.

The vendor analysis is tailored to enhance clients' market standing by delivering extensive insights into leading vendors such as Aduro LLC, ComPsych Corp., Exos Works Inc., Google LLC, Kinema Fitness, and several others. This analysis also highlights forthcoming trends and obstacles likely to impact market evolution, aiding companies in strategizing and exploiting imminent growth opportunities.

Through meticulous study, synthesis, and aggregation of data from multiple sources, the report offers an accurate depiction of market dynamics. It identifies crucial industry influencers while delivering comprehensive, reliable insights derived from rigorous primary and secondary research. The market research reports encompass a detailed competitive landscape, vendor selection methodology, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to project accurate market growth forecasts.

Competitive Analysis



Aduro LLC

ComPsych Corp.

Exos Works Inc.

Google LLC

Kinema Fitness

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Marino Wellness LLC

Personify Health Inc.

Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Prepaid Technologies Co. Inc.

Privia Health Group Inc.

Sodexo SA

United HealthCare Services Inc.

Vitality Group LLC

WebMD Health Services Group Inc.

Wellsource Inc. LLC

