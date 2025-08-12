Release Of Nuns: Catholic Church, CPI(M) Spar In Kerala Over Archbishop's Praise Of HM Shah
Speaking on behalf of the Kerala Catholic Congress, Fr. Philip Kaviyil reminded Govindan that he occupies a post once held by party stalwart Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.
“It's up to Govindan to decide whether to retract his statement. But he should also reflect on whether the third Pinarayi Vijayan government should come to power,” Fr. Kaviyil said, adding that even the Chief Minister had earlier reprimanded the party secretary, urging him“not to speak like Govindan Chami.”
The controversy erupted after Govindan branded Pamplany“opportunistic,” claiming the Archbishop had criticised the BJP during the arrest of nuns in Chhattisgarh but later praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah once bail was granted.
The Kerala Catholic Congress swiftly countered, accusing Govindan of using rhetoric akin to“fascist forces.”
The Thalassery Archdiocese had already issued a sharp response, questioning whether Bishops were expected to act only under directives from the CPI(M) headquarters at the AKG Centre in the state capital city.
In its statement, the Archdiocese reiterated gratitude to the central government for intervening in the Chhattisgarh incident, while slamming the DYFI - the CPI(M)'s youth wing - for issuing“cheap statements.”
It further claimed that Govindan was more deserving of the“opportunistic” label he had used against the Archbishop, cautioning him against using personal shortcomings as a benchmark to judge others.
The Archdiocese also warned that Govindan's remarks were not only tarnishing his personal image but also putting his party and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a politically-awkward position.
With both the Kerala Catholic Congress and the Thalassery Archdiocese openly challenging the CPI(M) state secretary, the row has escalated into a full-blown confrontation between the Church and the ruling Left in Kerala - adding fresh tension to an already charged political atmosphere.
