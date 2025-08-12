USD/JPY Forecast 12/08: US Dollar Pressures 150 Yen (Chart)
- The US dollar has rallied slightly during the trading session on Monday as we are testing a crucial region in the form of the ¥150 level. The ¥150 level also features the 200 Day EMA, so I would find that as an area of significant resistance. What I find interesting here as well is that Tuesday could be a crucial day for the US dollar in general, so all be watching one specific announcement.
All things being equal, this is also a market that's worth paying close attention to the technical analysis, as the 200 Day EMA is going to be difficult to break above without some type of catalyst, and I think the CPI number will be the catalyst. Underneath current consolidation, we have the 50 Day EMA hanging around and offering support, so I think a little bit of choppy behavior with a potential shot higher is the route following.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThat being said, between now and the CPI release I suspect that the market will be very choppy and noisy, but once we get the CPI numbers, and if they are hotter than the anticipated 0.3% month over month for Core CPI, then the US dollar will probably be a beneficiary of that announcement. If we come in much weaker than anticipated, then we could very well see the US dollar soften, but I still do not want to buy the Japanese yen for a whole plethora of reasons, not the least of which would be the fact that the Japanese have to worry about their own bond market not attracting inflows.
