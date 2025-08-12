403
UK Sees Rise in Unemployment Rate
(MENAFN) The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed on Tuesday that the UK's jobless rate stood at 4.7% between April and June 2025.
According to the agency, "This is above estimates of a year ago, and up in the latest quarter."
This signals a mild deterioration in labor market conditions compared to previous data.
Simultaneously, the proportion of people in work across the UK reached 75.3% during the same three-month period, the statistics body further reported.
This figure offers insight into how many individuals are currently holding jobs in the economy.
In terms of workforce numbers, estimates indicate a decline of 149,000 employees, or 0.5%, between June 2024 and June 2025.
A smaller drop of 26,000, equal to 0.1%, was noted between May and June 2025.
These figures suggest a continued, though modest, contraction in the labor market.
Focusing on the quarter from April to June 2025, employee numbers decreased by 110,000, or 0.4%, compared to the previous year.
Over the three-month span, the decline was 66,000, equivalent to 0.2%.
These trends point to a consistent downward movement in employment figures.
Early data for July 2025 showed a further drop in the number of employees, down by 164,000 (0.5%) year-on-year, and a slight dip of 8,000 (0.0%) from the previous month, bringing the total to approximately 30.3 million workers.
Meanwhile, the economic inactivity rate—referring to those neither working nor seeking employment—stood at 21% between April and June 2025.
The ONS noted, "This is below estimates of a year ago, and down in the latest quarter," indicating a small improvement in labor force engagement.
