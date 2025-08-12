403
Protesters Hold Vigil in Washington to Honor Journalists Killed in Gaza
(MENAFN) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered Monday in Washington, DC, holding a vigil to honor journalists killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.
The protest took place outside major media headquarters, including Fox and NBC studios, as activists condemned Israel’s targeting of journalists.
Late Sunday, an Israeli strike hit a journalists’ tent near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, killing Al Jazeera Arabic correspondents Anas al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, and three others.
Gaza’s Government Media Office reports the death toll of journalists has now reached 238 since Israel’s war on Gaza began in late 2023.
Israel has rejected global calls for a ceasefire, continuing a ruthless offensive that has killed over 61,000 Palestinians—nearly half of whom are women and children—devastating the enclave and pushing it toward famine.
Despite international alarm over escalating ethnic cleansing and genocide allegations, Israel’s Security Cabinet on Friday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to intensify military operations and occupy Gaza City.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
The International Court of Justice, in an interim ruling last year, declared it "plausible" that Israel’s actions could constitute genocide.
The court also imposed provisional measures demanding Israel adhere to international law and guarantee humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians trapped under siege in Gaza.
