Swiss Municipal Assemblies: Democracy On Your Doorstep
As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.
Gemeinde-Versammlungen: Wo Schweizer:innen über die Themen vor ihrer Haustür entscheiden
Coming together to decide on political issues that affect your daily life – that sounds about as close to direct democracy as it gets.“Assembly democracy is generally regarded as not only the oldest, but also the most directly democratic way to organise a community,” says political scientist Philippe Rochat. The underlying idea is that citizens meet one another as equals.
Almost half of the voters in Switzerland can experience this hands-on form of direct democracy because they live in one of the more than 1,650 municipalities where an assembly of citizens takes decisions instead of an elected local parliament.Assembly democracy in villages and towns
From small villages of only a few dozen people to the town of Rapperswil-Jona with nearly 30,000 residents, Swiss communities put their faith in this system of assembly democracy.
In many municipalities, invitations to the assembly are dropped into voters' letterboxes twice a year, along with the agenda and the municipal budget.
At the meeting, citizens gather in a community hall or school gymnasium to discuss issues and take decisions by raising their hands – or, if they wish, by secret ballot.
Customs differ from place to place. In Horgen, a town in canton Zurich of 22,000 people, residents vote by standing upExternal link .“In Horgen, people stand by their opinions,” a former mayor once said.
The militia principle is a special feature of Swiss democracy. It strengthens the connection between those who govern and those who are governed.
