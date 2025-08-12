Swiss Municipal Assemblies: Democracy On Your Doorstep

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In many Swiss municipalities, voters gather in local assemblies to decide on community matters themselves instead of leaving them to parliaments of elected officials. How does the system work? This content was published on August 12, 2025 - 09:00 8 minutes

As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.



More from this auth German Departme



Deutsch de Gemeinde-Versammlungen: Wo Schweizer:innen über die Themen vor ihrer Haustür entscheiden Original Read more: Gemeinde-Versammlungen: Wo Schweizer:innen über die Themen vor ihrer Haustür entscheide

Français fr Les assemblées communales: le lieu où les Suisses décident de ce qui se passe devant chez eux Read more: Les assemblées communales: le lieu où les Suisses décident de ce qui se passe devant chez eu Italiano it Assemblee comunali: dove le svizzere e gli svizzeri decidono sulle questioni che li riguardano da vicino Read more: Assemblee comunali: dove le svizzere e gli svizzeri decidono sulle questioni che li riguardano da vicin

Coming together to decide on political issues that affect your daily life – that sounds about as close to direct democracy as it gets.“Assembly democracy is generally regarded as not only the oldest, but also the most directly democratic way to organise a community,” says political scientist Philippe Rochat. The underlying idea is that citizens meet one another as equals.

Almost half of the voters in Switzerland can experience this hands-on form of direct democracy because they live in one of the more than 1,650 municipalities where an assembly of citizens takes decisions instead of an elected local parliament.

Assembly democracy in villages and towns

From small villages of only a few dozen people to the town of Rapperswil-Jona with nearly 30,000 residents, Swiss communities put their faith in this system of assembly democracy.

In many municipalities, invitations to the assembly are dropped into voters' letterboxes twice a year, along with the agenda and the municipal budget.

At the meeting, citizens gather in a community hall or school gymnasium to discuss issues and take decisions by raising their hands – or, if they wish, by secret ballot.

Customs differ from place to place. In Horgen, a town in canton Zurich of 22,000 people, residents vote by standing upExternal link .“In Horgen, people stand by their opinions,” a former mayor once said.

Swiss democracy wouldn't function without voluntary work. Read more about the militia system in this in-depth article:

More More How the Swiss militia system strengthens civic identity – and favours the privileged

This content was published on Apr 24, 2025 The militia principle is a special feature of Swiss democracy. It strengthens the connection between those who govern and those who are governed. An explainer.

Read more: How the Swiss militia system strengthens civic identity – and favours the privileged