Exasol Reports Continued Strong Growth In Focus Industries In H1 2025
|
EQS-News: EXASOL AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
Exasol reports continued strong growth in focus industries in H1 2025
ARR in the focus industries grew by 28% in H1 2025 to EUR 26.6 million (H1 2024: EUR 20.6 million). Consequently, the share of focus industries in total ARR increased by 17 percentage points to 69% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 52% at the end of H1 2024. This development was driven in particular by the expansion of business with long-standing customer Finanz Informatik, where the annual business volume was doubled and the contract term extended by four years.
Overall, the strong ARR development with customers in focus industries could not fully offset the decline in the non-focus segments, resulting in a decrease in total ARR of -2.8% to EUR 38.7 million (H1 2024: EUR 39.8 million). ARR in non-focus industries declined by EUR 7.0 million, largely due to the ramp-down of ARR at two major European retail customers. The decrease in non-focus industries was higher than initially expected in Q2.
The impact of contract adjustments is expected to diminish as the portfolio continues to shift towards focus industries. The Management Board anticipates a slowdown in the ramp-down dynamics in these segments as early as H2 2025, alongside continued positive momentum in the focus segments. Consequently, Exasol expects ARR growth again in Q3 and Q4 2025.
Exasol's revenue increased by 10.8% in H1 2025 to EUR 21.5 million (H1 2024: EUR 19.4 million). Compared to ARR, the more positive revenue development was driven by a significant increase in hardware and service sales, particularly in the focus industries, where several customers source the Exasol Analytics Engine together with the required hardware as well as installation and maintenance services from a single provider.
“We clearly see that our strategy of focusing on customers with a strong need for data and infrastructure sovereignty as well as regulatory compliance is resonating very positively. This gives us confidence that we can continue the strong growth momentum in our focus industries,” said Jörg Tewes, CEO of Exasol AG.
EBITDA amounted to EUR 2.0 million, significantly above the prior-year level (H1 2024: EUR 0.7 million). Group earnings also improved to EUR 1.4 million (H1 2024: EUR -0.3 million).
With an increase in net cash to EUR 22.2 million as of June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024: EUR 15.0 million), Exasol once again underscores the strong cash flow profile of its business model. The high cash balance provides the strategic flexibility to drive innovation and growth while continuing the strategic transformation of the customer base towards the focus industries.
The Management Board confirms its guidance and expects ARR and revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range for the 2025 financial year, as well as EBITDA growth of at least 50% to between EUR 3.0 million and EUR 4.0 million. The Board currently assumes that continued strong double-digit ARR growth in the core markets will offset the faster-than-expected adjustment of the business in non-focus industries.
(*) The results are unaudited.
Exasol AG (ETR: EXL ) is a leading provider of high-performance database technology headquartered in Germany, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments. The company offers customized solutions for customers in highly regulated industries and the public sector, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Exasol is the world's most powerful analytics engine, purpose-built to handle the most demanding data workloads with an unmatched price/performance ratio.
Trusted by global enterprises across diverse industries, Exasol delivers exceptional reliability and performance. With in-memory computing, massively parallel processing (MPP), self-tuning functionality, and advanced AI capabilities, Exasol simplifies complex analytics. This enables organizations to extract maximum value from their data while maintaining operational cost efficiency.
Whether used as a standalone data warehouse, an analytics accelerator, or an AI/ML model enabler, Exasol ensures reliable, high-performance analytics across both on-premises and hybrid environments.
For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit .
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
12.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment