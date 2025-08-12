EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

secunet Security Networks AG publishes figures for the first half of 2025 and confirms forecast for the full year

12.08.2025

secunet Security Networks AG publishes figures for the first half of 2025 and confirms forecast for the full year [Essen, 12 August 2025] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), Germany's leading cybersecurity company and IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany, today published its half-year financial report for 2025. Revenue and EBIT increased compared with the previous year. The forecast for the full year is confirmed. The secunet Group generated revenue of €171.7 million in the first half of 2025. Compared to the previous year (€144.3 million), this represents an increase of 19%, which is attributable to higher revenue in both segments – the Public Sector and Business Sector. Expenses rose at a lower rate than revenue: after the first half of the year, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to €7.2 million, compared with €1.4 million in the previous year. The EBIT margin improved from 1.0% to 4.2%. Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose from €9.6 million in the previous year to €16.7 million in the first half of the current year, with the EBITDA margin increasing accordingly from 6.7% to 9.7%. Consolidated net income for the first half of the year amounted to €5.0 million (previous year: €1.0 million) and earnings per share to €0.77 (previous year: €0.16). The order backlog as of 30 June 2025 remained at a high level at €192.5 million (previous year: €205.3 million). "The figures for the first half of the year are significantly above the previous year's level," said Marc-Julian Siewert, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG. "These positive developments confirm our sustainably robust business model and give us confidence for an equally good second half of the year. We are therefore confirming our forecast for the year." The outlook for the 2025 financial year remains unchanged. Revenue is expected to be around €425 million (2024: €390 million) and the EBIT margin between 9.5 and 11.5 per cent (2024: 10.5 per cent). The EBITDA margin is forecast to be between 14.5 and 16.5 per cent (2024: 14.8 per cent). The 2025 half-year financial report is available for download at . Contact Dr Kay Rathke Director Investor Relations Email: ... secunet Security Networks AG Kurfürstenstraße 58 45138 Essen style="text-align:justify"> ISIN: DE0007276503 WKN: 727650 Listed: Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); open market in Berlin, Bremen, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart secunet – Protection for digital infrastructures secunet is Germany's leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly networked world, the company combines products and consulting services to provide resilient digital infrastructures and the highest possible level of protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in areas with particularly stringent security requirements, such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With secunet's security solutions, companies can comply with the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus drive forward their digital transformation. Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, companies and society. Its customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed companies and other national and international organisations. The company was founded in 1997. It is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange and generated sales of €406 million in 2024. secunet is the IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security. Further information is available at . Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not describe past events; they also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. Any statement in this release that reflects our intentions, assumptions, expectations or predictions (as well as the underlying assumptions) is a forward-looking statement. These statements are based on plans, estimates and forecasts currently available to the management of secunet Security Networks AG. Forward-looking statements therefore only refer to the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update such statements in light of new information or future events.

