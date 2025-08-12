Gerresheimer AG: Achim Schalk To Join the Gerresheimer Management Board

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Achim Schalk To Join the Gerresheimer Management Board

Experienced industrial manager to succeed Dr. Lukas Burkhardt

on November 1, 2025 Responsibility for the Moulded Glass, Tubular Glass, and Syringe Systems business units Düsseldorf, August 12, 2025. The Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG has appointed Achim Schalk to the Management Board of the Group. He will succeed Dr. Lukas Burkhardt on November 1, 2025, who is leaving Gerresheimer at his own request to pursue a new professional challenge. Achim Schalk comes from specialty materials and nonwoven manufacturer Magnera Inc., where he was most recently responsible for business in the EMEIA and APAC regions. The company was formed in November 2024 from the merger of the Health, Hygiene and Specialties division of Berry Global Inc. with Glatfelter Inc. The experienced industrial manager brings over 25 years of experience in international corporate management in specialized industrial sectors to the company. Achim Schalk started his career at automotive supplier Kolbenschmidt Pierburg after completing his studies in economics. After more than 10 years in positions of increasing responsibility in finance and controlling, he held various positions in procurement, sales, product development, and operations at companies within the Berry Global Group, most recently as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Health, Hygiene & Specialties EMEIA & Asia division, which merged with Glatfelter Inc. to form Magnera Inc. in November 2024. At Gerresheimer, he will join the Management Board and assume responsibility for the Moulded Glass, Tubular Glass, and Syringe Systems business units. “Achim Schalk has extensive experience as a manager in large international manufacturing companies with proven expertise in operations, sales, and finance,” said Dr. Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG.“We are confident that he will successfully drive forward the integration of Bormioli Pharma and the planned growth of the Gerresheimer Group.” Responsibility for three business units With the appointment of Achim Schalk, responsibilities within the Management Board for the business units will be reassigned. From November 2025, Achim Schalk will assume global responsibility for the Moulded Glass, Tubular Glass, and Syringe Systems business units of the Group. Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG, will head the Primary Packaging Plastics, Medical Systems, and Advanced Technologies business units. Dr. Lukas Burkhardt to leave Gerresheimer at his own request Achim Schalk will succeed Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, who has decided not to extend his contract after eight years on the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG and to take on a new professional challenge.“We would like to thank Dr. Lukas Burkhardt for his commitment and contribution to the company's growth in recent years,” concluded Dr. Axel Herberg. About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of drug containment solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, cartridges, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With over 40 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. Together with Bormioli Pharma, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.4bn in 2024 and currently employs around 13,600 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

