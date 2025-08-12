Gerresheimer AG: Achim Schalk To Join The Gerresheimer Management Board
|
EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Achim Schalk To Join the Gerresheimer Management Board
on November 1, 2025 Responsibility for the Moulded Glass, Tubular Glass, and Syringe Systems business units
Düsseldorf, August 12, 2025. The Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG has appointed Achim Schalk to the Management Board of the Group. He will succeed Dr. Lukas Burkhardt on November 1, 2025, who is leaving Gerresheimer at his own request to pursue a new professional challenge. Achim Schalk comes from specialty materials and nonwoven manufacturer Magnera Inc., where he was most recently responsible for business in the EMEIA and APAC regions. The company was formed in November 2024 from the merger of the Health, Hygiene and Specialties division of Berry Global Inc. with Glatfelter Inc. The experienced industrial manager brings over 25 years of experience in international corporate management in specialized industrial sectors to the company. Achim Schalk started his career at automotive supplier Kolbenschmidt Pierburg after completing his studies in economics. After more than 10 years in positions of increasing responsibility in finance and controlling, he held various positions in procurement, sales, product development, and operations at companies within the Berry Global Group, most recently as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Health, Hygiene & Specialties EMEIA & Asia division, which merged with Glatfelter Inc. to form Magnera Inc. in November 2024. At Gerresheimer, he will join the Management Board and assume responsibility for the Moulded Glass, Tubular Glass, and Syringe Systems business units.
“Achim Schalk has extensive experience as a manager in large international manufacturing companies with proven expertise in operations, sales, and finance,” said Dr. Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG.“We are confident that he will successfully drive forward the integration of Bormioli Pharma and the planned growth of the Gerresheimer Group.”
Responsibility for three business units
With the appointment of Achim Schalk, responsibilities within the Management Board for the business units will be reassigned. From November 2025, Achim Schalk will assume global responsibility for the Moulded Glass, Tubular Glass, and Syringe Systems business units of the Group. Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG, will head the Primary Packaging Plastics, Medical Systems, and Advanced Technologies business units.
Dr. Lukas Burkhardt to leave Gerresheimer at his own request
Achim Schalk will succeed Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, who has decided not to extend his contract after eight years on the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG and to take on a new professional challenge.“We would like to thank Dr. Lukas Burkhardt for his commitment and contribution to the company's growth in recent years,” concluded Dr. Axel Herberg.
