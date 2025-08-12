EQS-News: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal

Sale of former manufacturing property in Zittau / Saxony

MS Industrie AG: Sale of former manufacturing property in Zittau / Saxony



As announced at the annual general meeting of MS Industrie AG (also referred to as“MS”) on July 1, 2025, the former manufacturing real estate of the subsidiary MS PowerTec GmbH in Zittau, with a total usable area of around 5,300 square meters, has now been sold and transferred to the local company Glaubitz GmbH & Co. KG and its shareholder, Mr. Andreas Ullmann. The purchase price corresponds approximately to the book value of the property, including operating facilities and a PV-system. The MS Group will use the inflow of liquidity to further reduce its financial liabilities by a low single-digit million amount.



The owner-managed Glaubitz GmbH & Co. KG operates primarily under the brand name“ecu” and focuses on testing and repairing automotive electronics. The company now serves over 30,000 workshops in the automotive industry throughout Germany. The company's successful development is based in particular on its specialization in this segment, which has grown rapidly due to the enormous increase in the use of electronic components in vehicles. Mr. Ullmann plans to use the conveniently located premises in the border triangle of Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic for the further growth of his own company.



“With this step, we are implementing our strategy as planned to sell assets that are no longer necessary for operations in the best possible way in order to focus on the core segment MS XTEC with its main location in Trossingen-Schura and the new American plant in Charlotte, North Carolina,” said the Management Board of MS Industrie AG.



The transaction was handled very competently and professionally by Mr. Uwe Werner, Managing Director of Hornstein & Werner Immobilien GmbH in Villingen-Schwenningen, from the initial contact through the preparation of the draft purchase agreement and notarization to the personal handover of the property.





Background:



MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“ MS XTEC ”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 170 million in the transition year 2024 and expects a sales volume of over EUR 150 million from 2025 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).



Disclaimer:



