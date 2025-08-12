403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MultiBank Group Reports $209M H1 Revenue and $170M Profit, Expands Blockchain and RWA Capabilities
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 12 August 2025: MultiBank Group, one of the world’s largest financial derivatives institutions, has posted a record-breaking first half of 2025, generating approximately $209 million in revenue, up 20% year-on-year, and $170 million in profit. The results were underpinned by an all-time high $56 billion in single-day April trading volume, reflecting the Group’s deep liquidity and rising global participation.
The Group operates a four-pillar ecosystem spanning traditional financial trading, prime brokerage, a regulated crypto exchange, and real-world asset infrastructure. Its CFD operations remain a core revenue driver, while MEX Exchange continues to provide institutional clients in emerging markets with hybrid FX and crypto ECN capabilities. MultiBank.io, regulated in the UAE, Australia, and Seychelles, offers global access to spot and leveraged digital asset markets.
Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, commented: ‘Our record performance this year is the result of disciplined growth, strong governance, and a clear vision for where financial markets are heading. By strengthening our presence in traditional finance while building regulated pathways into emerging asset classes, we are positioning MultiBank Group to lead well in both arenas.’
In the real-world asset space, MultiBank Group has partnered with MAG Lifestyle Development and blockchain firm Mavryk in a $3 billion agreement to tokenize luxury and commercial real estate. The initiative is supported by Mavryk’s layer-1 blockchain, enabling compliant on-chain asset distribution and DeFi integrations for broader market access.
With more than two million clients, licenses from 17 financial authorities across five continents, and an unblemished compliance record since its 2005 founding, MultiBank Group is scaling its blockchain and risk infrastructure to meet growing institutional demand for regulated participation in digital asset markets.
The Group operates a four-pillar ecosystem spanning traditional financial trading, prime brokerage, a regulated crypto exchange, and real-world asset infrastructure. Its CFD operations remain a core revenue driver, while MEX Exchange continues to provide institutional clients in emerging markets with hybrid FX and crypto ECN capabilities. MultiBank.io, regulated in the UAE, Australia, and Seychelles, offers global access to spot and leveraged digital asset markets.
Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, commented: ‘Our record performance this year is the result of disciplined growth, strong governance, and a clear vision for where financial markets are heading. By strengthening our presence in traditional finance while building regulated pathways into emerging asset classes, we are positioning MultiBank Group to lead well in both arenas.’
In the real-world asset space, MultiBank Group has partnered with MAG Lifestyle Development and blockchain firm Mavryk in a $3 billion agreement to tokenize luxury and commercial real estate. The initiative is supported by Mavryk’s layer-1 blockchain, enabling compliant on-chain asset distribution and DeFi integrations for broader market access.
With more than two million clients, licenses from 17 financial authorities across five continents, and an unblemished compliance record since its 2005 founding, MultiBank Group is scaling its blockchain and risk infrastructure to meet growing institutional demand for regulated participation in digital asset markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment