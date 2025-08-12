Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MultiBank Group Reports $209M H1 Revenue and $170M Profit, Expands Blockchain and RWA Capabilities


2025-08-12 04:05:04
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 12 August 2025: MultiBank Group, one of the world’s largest financial derivatives institutions, has posted a record-breaking first half of 2025, generating approximately $209 million in revenue, up 20% year-on-year, and $170 million in profit. The results were underpinned by an all-time high $56 billion in single-day April trading volume, reflecting the Group’s deep liquidity and rising global participation.
The Group operates a four-pillar ecosystem spanning traditional financial trading, prime brokerage, a regulated crypto exchange, and real-world asset infrastructure. Its CFD operations remain a core revenue driver, while MEX Exchange continues to provide institutional clients in emerging markets with hybrid FX and crypto ECN capabilities. MultiBank.io, regulated in the UAE, Australia, and Seychelles, offers global access to spot and leveraged digital asset markets.
Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, commented: ‘Our record performance this year is the result of disciplined growth, strong governance, and a clear vision for where financial markets are heading. By strengthening our presence in traditional finance while building regulated pathways into emerging asset classes, we are positioning MultiBank Group to lead well in both arenas.’
In the real-world asset space, MultiBank Group has partnered with MAG Lifestyle Development and blockchain firm Mavryk in a $3 billion agreement to tokenize luxury and commercial real estate. The initiative is supported by Mavryk’s layer-1 blockchain, enabling compliant on-chain asset distribution and DeFi integrations for broader market access.
With more than two million clients, licenses from 17 financial authorities across five continents, and an unblemished compliance record since its 2005 founding, MultiBank Group is scaling its blockchain and risk infrastructure to meet growing institutional demand for regulated participation in digital asset markets.

MENAFN12082025002987014458ID1109915874

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search