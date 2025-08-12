403
Facts & Figures Behind Galaxy Z Fold7’s Ultra Camera
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Galaxy Z Fold7 features the Z Fold series’ most advanced camera, delivering an Ultra experience that transforms the way you capture, edit and share content.
For the first time in the series, the device offers a 200 MP ultra-high-resolution main camera and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor.
Also equipped with a ProVisual Engine boasting more than 160 AI-powered imaging technologies, Galaxy Z Fold7 seamlessly merges flagship camera performance and intelligent processing in a versatile foldable design.
From filming vivid night videos to capturing more of the world with its ultra-wide lens, here’s how the thinnest and lightest Z Fold yet is built to keep up with your creative vision.
200MP Sensor: Next-Level Clarity in Every Frame
At the heart of the Galaxy Z Fold7’s camera system lies its 200 MP wide-angle camera, the same found in Galaxy S25 Ultra and the highest-ever resolution sensor in the Z Fold series. With it, you can now capture every nuance of a scene, from the rich textures and colors of clothes in your holiday photos to the delicate contours of the vast landscape behind you. Here are some of the key benefits of the Galaxy Z Fold7’s wide-angle camera:
• Captures shots that are 44% brighter and 4 times more detailed than those taken with Galaxy Z Fold6, ensuring every image is vivid, textured and ready to share.
• Maintains image quality at 2x optical-grade zoom, delivering sharp, clear results even when digitally zooming in — so you can reframe or crop images without sacrificing detail.
• A shutter speed that is up to 7 times faster, enabling you to take crisp, detailed photos of important moments.
Looking to highlight the intricate details of your latest artwork or piece of jewelry? The enhanced 12 MP ultra-wide lens on Galaxy Z Fold7 now supports auto focus, enabling macro photography, so you can take close-ups with exceptional sharpness and depth. To maintain precise focus at close range, the device leverages Dual Camera Depth Calibration — a system that intelligently gauges subject distance and seamlessly switches between the wide and ultra-wide cameras when needed. This allows you to achieve consistent sharpness without manually changing cameras. The addition of autofocus to the ultra-wide camera further enhances accuracy, making it easier than ever to shoot detailed close-ups with clarity.
Fit the Whole Crew in Wide-Angle Selfies
Getting everyone in the frame no longer means stretching your arm to the limit or asking the group to back up. The enhanced 100-degree front camera on the main display captures more of the scene so you can easily fit everyone in the shot. Features and upgrades include:
• Front camera photos that are 25% wider and 2.5 times clearer compared to those taken with Galaxy Z Fold6.
• The camera uses Wide Distortion Correction, which automatically adjusts proportions and reduces distortion when faces are near the edges of frames, allowing everyone to look more natural in wide shots.
• More natural skin texture on photo subjects, thanks to AI-driven adjustments optimized for the selfie experience.
• Enhanced HDR processing for portraits that prioritizes the subject for more true-to-life rendering.
• AI-powered filters trained on over 5,000 real analog film images, letting you fine-tune your photos based on contrast, saturation and color temperature to achieve a look that blends natural aesthetics with artistic expression.
Light Up Night Shoots With the ProVisual Engine
Galaxy Z Fold7 shines brightest after dark, thanks to its AI-powered ProVisual Engine that processes images faster and optimizes every scene.
The energy of an evening concert or a night out with friends can be recorded in stunning clarity. By analyzing movement and light in real time, Galaxy Z Fold7 reduces noise effectively and delivers crystal-clear results — even in challenging low-light conditions:
• Enhanced Nightography leverages an advanced Spatio-Temporal Filter that analyzes pixel data in both individual and multiple frames. When analyzing across multiple frames, it separates the subject from the background to reduce background noise. Footage quality is further refined as noise is removed based on continuous pixel patterns within individual frames. The result is sharper, clearer night footage with natural light and fine detail.
Videos get a further boost from the introduction of advanced 10-bit HDR video recording:
• Overall color expression is enhanced with 4 times richer contrast and a wider dynamic range compared to standard 8-bit recordings.
• Galaxy Z Fold7 supports Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG), ensuring broad compatibility with regular displays and TVs.
LOG video recording is supported as well — particularly useful for creators who want more flexibility during post-production. Videos can be edited with greater ease, thanks to:
• The 10-bit High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) codec for advanced compression and editing freedom.
• The ability to fine-tune color grading using Samsung Look-Up Table (LUT), right from the device.
A Portable Editing Studio Right in Your Hands
With Galaxy Z Fold7, there’s no need to get back to your desk before editing content. The device itself is your own portable creative studio, with its large display allowing you to edit like a pro — anytime, anywhere with precision like never before:
• Generative Edit, enhanced with a refined AI model and more advanced prompt processing, now delivers an 18-fold reduction in the mis-generation rate and a four-fold cut in texture distortion compared to Galaxy Z Fold6. The upgrade allows you to effortlessly remove unwanted objects — along with related elements such as shadows or reflections — adjust angles, and naturally fill in backgrounds, resulting in polished, professional-quality photos.
• Through Galaxy AI’s scene-understanding capabilities, Suggest Erases proactively suggests edits like removing passersby or other distractions in photos for flawless, clean shots.
• Side-by-Side Editing lets you compare original and edited versions of your photos in real time for quick editing on the go.
• Improved with advanced AI prompt engineering, Portrait Studio helps pet lovers and portrait enthusiasts alike refine images to capture vibrant expressions and striking profiles.
Unfold Your Creativity
The Galaxy Z Fold7’s next-generation camera and editing tools make creating high-quality content simpler, faster and more intuitive than ever before. More than just a foldable, Galaxy Z Fold7 takes your craft to new heights as your personal creative assistant.
