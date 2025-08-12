403
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship 5th round to take place in Dubai from 16-17 August 2025
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, 12 August 2025: The fifth round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, dedicated to no-gi competitions, will take place from 16-17 August 2025 at Al Nasr Club in Dubai, with the participation of nearly 1,000 male athletes from clubs and academies across the UAE.
Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the round will feature high-level contests across all divisions. The first day will host matches in the under-12, under-14, and under-16 categories, while the second day will see the under-18, adult, and master divisions competitions take place. The championship continues to draw elite athletes and promising talents, offering a professional environment that raises athletes technical performance levels, and cements the event as a leading sports platform in the nation.
His Excellency Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, expressed that the second edition of the championship serves as a leading model for talent development and building champions of the future.
His Excellency noted that no-gi competitions highlight new aspects of athletes’ skills and encourage them to adopt innovative and diverse techniques during matches, supporting the federation’s efforts to develop and refine their abilities. The category presents a unique challenge distinct from traditional gi competitions, relying more heavily on speed, physical fitness and tactical skill, which enriches the audience experience and gives the event a dynamic, exciting character.
His Excellency said: “Since its inception, the championship, which bears a name close to our hearts, has contributed to nurturing strong generations both mentally and physically. It has been a significant step in the journey of developing jiu-jitsu in the UAE and elevating it to new heights of excellence.
“The championship attracts all segments of society, from athletes and their families to jiu-jitsu fans, in an interactive environment that strengthens community bonds and promotes the core values of jiu-jitsu, such as commitment, discipline and teamwork. It also reinforces the importance of sport as an integral part of a healthy lifestyle.”
