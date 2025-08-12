403
Experience an Unforgettable Summer Escape with 30% Off Stays for UAE Residents at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Katch ) Abu Dhabi, UAE (12th August 2025): Effortlessly blending Arabian heritage with Turkish hospitality, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi offers guests a slice of paradise right here in the UAE. Presenting the perfect opportunity to plan a well-earned getaway before the end of summer, UAE residents can enjoy an exclusive 30% off best available room rates. Available on stays between now and September 30th, take the opportunity to dive into a world of exceptional dining, a private beach, immersive entertainment, and a wealth of sports and wellness experiences for all ages.
Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is ideal for families, couples, and friends seeking a spontaneous staycation or long-weekend break. Guests booking a minimum two-night stay can relax poolside, savour global cuisine, or enjoy sunsets from their private balcony. Meanwhile, daily activities from the Exclusive Sports Club keep energy high with yoga, aqua jumping, boxing, TRX, and more alongside calming Pilates and sunset paddling sessions.
Younger guests can enjoy the action-packed Rixy Kids Club, while teens hang out at the new Recreation Room with arcade games, PS5, DJ workshops, and more. Evenings come alive with live music, DJ sets, and the new Monday Karaoke Night at Anti:Dote Bar, adding a fun twist to your stay.
With an array of experiences and an exclusive 30% off, there’s no better moment to choose Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi for your summer escape. D’n’t miss –ut – Book your stay now and create unforgettable memories right here in the UAE.
When: Offer valid for minimum two-night stays until September 30th
Offer Inclusions:
· 30% off the best available room rates for UAE residents
· Minimum two-night stay required
· Access to the Exclusive Sp’rts Club’s daily fitness classes
· Full use of the Recreation R–om (ages 13–18)
· Complimentary access to Karaoke Night every Monday for All-Inclusive guests
· Daily live entertainment and access to resort facilities
Terms & Conditions:
A valid Emirates ID must be presented upon check-in
Offer subject to availability and blackout dates may apply
· Cannot be combined with any other promotion
